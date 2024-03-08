Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $204,000 Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 82.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,468 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

