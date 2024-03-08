Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 152.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blade Air Mobility Price Performance
Shares of BLDE stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $286.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Blade Air Mobility
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blade Air Mobility
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.