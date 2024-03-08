Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 152.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $286.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 37,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $110,226.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,323,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,604,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 17,494 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $56,330.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,264,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,391,876.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,611 shares of company stock worth $302,429 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

