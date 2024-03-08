Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $145,000 in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,171 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $35,798.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,083,332 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,919. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on METC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.16. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.