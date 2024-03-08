Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $143,000 Investment in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,769,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 27.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the third quarter worth about $153,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEOS opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $164.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,078 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,538.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,992.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,240 shares of company stock worth $52,124 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

