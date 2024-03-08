Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Investar during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Stock Down 0.1 %

Investar stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Investar Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $156.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38.

Investar Announces Dividend

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Investar had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

