Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 686.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ADTRAN by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ADTRAN by 328.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $496.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADTRAN

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.