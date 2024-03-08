Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $126,000 Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 475.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Durkin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,731.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

MITT stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $122.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.98. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $6.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

