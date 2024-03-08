Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 97,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after purchasing an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $69.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.67%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

