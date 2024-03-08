CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Macquarie

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Macquarie from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.31.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $329.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.32.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

