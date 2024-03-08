CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRWD. Raymond James started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $304.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.31.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike stock opened at $329.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 915.78, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

