CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at JMP Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.31.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $329.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 915.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

