CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $420.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $357.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.31.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $329.68 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 915.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.62 and a 200-day moving average of $230.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

