Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $109.53 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $128.39. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CFR. Citigroup began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

