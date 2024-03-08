Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,521 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $173.19 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.56 and a 200-day moving average of $155.77.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

