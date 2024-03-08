Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $5,410,646.40 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $5,410,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,363,219.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62.

Datadog Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,024.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.51 and its 200-day moving average is $109.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

