Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $3,986,880.06 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $3,986,880.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $35,384,058.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Datadog Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $122.89 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,024.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.36.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,748,000 after purchasing an additional 734,539 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after purchasing an additional 88,132 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162,108 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

