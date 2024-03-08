Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 37,168 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 37,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,779,061.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,341,174.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $15,262,768.40.

On Monday, December 18th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $15,658,064.95.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $122.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,024.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.36. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

