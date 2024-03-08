Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) President Sells $4,283,128.38 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Datadog alerts:

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 128 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $16,663.04.

Datadog Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $122.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,024.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.