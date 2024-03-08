DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $33.42 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -90.32%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

