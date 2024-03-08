Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Donaldson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Donaldson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Donaldson stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

