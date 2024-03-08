DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Position Trimmed by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,084 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.91. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $134.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of -93.15, a PEG ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,057,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,057,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,084 shares of company stock worth $40,587,820 over the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

