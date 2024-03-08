Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc Sells 240,490 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 240,490 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $7,282,037.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,597,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,359,824.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BROS stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 997.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dutch Bros

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 181.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 87,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $11,549,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.