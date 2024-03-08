Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $28,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DY opened at $138.06 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

