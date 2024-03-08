Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.25. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 8,027 shares trading hands.
Ellomay Capital Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $218.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.31.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 27.44%.
Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns seven photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.
