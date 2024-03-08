Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.25. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 8,027 shares trading hands.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Ellomay Capital Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $218.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 27.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ellomay Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ellomay Capital by 20,486.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ellomay Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Ellomay Capital by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,512,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,580,000 after buying an additional 534,554 shares during the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns seven photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.