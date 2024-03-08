Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,240 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $1,596,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.8% during the third quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,582,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after purchasing an additional 27,913 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 899,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 112,163 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 12.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,794,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $557,404,000 after buying an additional 1,821,785 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

