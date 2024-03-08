Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,079,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,147 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,419,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,381,000 after acquiring an additional 629,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,330 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 618,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after buying an additional 94,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $40.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $41.92.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

