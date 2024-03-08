Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 610,610 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 123.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,610 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sabre alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,171,000 after purchasing an additional 332,077 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the third quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,982,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after purchasing an additional 461,115 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at about $61,780,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,952,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,127,000 after purchasing an additional 238,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.5% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,826,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,714 shares of company stock valued at $424,684. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Stock Performance

SABR opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $827.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.78. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.