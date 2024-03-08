Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $783.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

