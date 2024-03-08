EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in EQT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

EQT Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EQT opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. EQT’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

