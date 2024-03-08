Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Equinox Gold by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 74,560 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,855,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 389,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQX. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

