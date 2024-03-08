Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $242.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $252.85. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $2.45 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

