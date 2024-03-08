Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96,298 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $68.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $116.15.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

