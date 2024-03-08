Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Shares of FN stock opened at $220.35 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $229.02. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

