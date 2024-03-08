Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,068 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 763,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,996,000 after buying an additional 37,219 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $206.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $208.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

