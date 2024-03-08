Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Neogen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.1% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

