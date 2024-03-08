Federated Hermes Inc. Has $345,000 Stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 395,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 177,824 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 254,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 214,043 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 133,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NR stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $568.28 million, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 2.75. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newpark Resources

About Newpark Resources

(Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.