Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 5,204 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

BKR stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

