Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,970 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Insperity alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,232,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Insperity by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Insperity by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE NSP opened at $100.43 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.