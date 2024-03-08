First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,566.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,478.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,420.51. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,623.98.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

