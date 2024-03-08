First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.30% of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 148.9% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTDS opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3774 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

