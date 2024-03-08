Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 119.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159,844 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.2% during the third quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 42,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $31,525,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.88.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $206.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.99. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

