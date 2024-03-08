Fmr LLC Acquires 27,469 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,469 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 64,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

