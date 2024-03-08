Fmr LLC Has $10.64 Million Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,810 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 306.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,562,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth about $23,681,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth about $15,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,498 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 0.61. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In related news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $466,401,024.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,164,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,508,369.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $466,401,024.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,164,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,508,369.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

