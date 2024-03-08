Fmr LLC Has $9.77 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 165,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 84,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,773,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,552,000 after acquiring an additional 106,056 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 112,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 143.89%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

