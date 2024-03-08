Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Purchases $6,737,761.38 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of FWONK opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $78.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

