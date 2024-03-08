FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Sells $1,476,248.67 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $1,476,248.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FCN stock opened at $205.97 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.39 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.12.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 676,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $44,979,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,151,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,396,000 after acquiring an additional 242,148 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 6,793.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,327,000 after acquiring an additional 189,616 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

