GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in GATX by 95.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in GATX in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in GATX by 225.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.97. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GATX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

