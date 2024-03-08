Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $33.57 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

