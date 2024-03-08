GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in GMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GMS by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $90.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.72. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GMS news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

