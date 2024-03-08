Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5,587.91

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,587.91 ($70.92) and traded as high as GBX 5,620 ($71.33). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 5,420 ($68.79), with a volume of 2,579 shares changing hands.

Goodwin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,587.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,304.56. The stock has a market cap of £415.15 million, a PE ratio of 2,605.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Goodwin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 57.50 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,528.85%.

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

